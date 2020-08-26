Enviro Orgs Criticize Gov't Effort To Undermine Methane Rule

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and states including California said the federal government is trying to revive arguments already rejected by another federal judge in its effort to undercut an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands. The Natural Resources Defense Council, California, and other states and advocates said that after the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's bid to rescind the Obama-era rule was rejected by a federal judge, the Trump administration shouldn't be allowed to torpedo the previous administration's effort by switching sides and saying it "confesses error." The coalition said the Trump administration was wrong...

