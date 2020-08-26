Fla. Man Needn't Produce Cellphone Data In Fatal Crash Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a motorist being sued over the death of a pedestrian need not produce his cellphone data, saying a trial court's discovery order violates his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination due to an ongoing criminal investigation. A three-judge Third District Court of Appeal panel reversed a Miami-Dade County judge's order compelling motorist Roberto Aguila to produce data and information relating to his possession and possible use of a cellphone just prior to a crash that killed pedestrian Roudel Frederic. The wrongful death suit filed by the pedestrian's daughter, Marjorie Frederic, alleges that Aguila negligently...

