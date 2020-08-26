Split 8th Circ. Dismisses Union Pacific Negligence Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit said Wednesday that a Union Pacific Railroad Co. engineer who was injured during a partial derailment couldn't prove the railroad acted negligently or flouted federal safety regulations, saying a third party tampered with a rail switch that prompted the accident. In a 2-1 decision, an Eighth Circuit panel affirmed a Nebraska district court decision granting Union Pacific summary judgment in plaintiff Gary W. Miller's Federal Employers' Liability Act suit claiming the railroad was negligent. Miller sought to recover damages for injuries he sustained in September 2015 when a train he was operating derailed in Oklahoma because it...

