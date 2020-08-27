Cambridge Escapes Small Wireless Facilities Installation Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, dodged a lawsuit from a telecommunications services provider Wednesday after a federal judge tossed the suit accusing the city of violating federal communications rules when it prevented the provider from installing small AT&T wireless facilities on Cambridge's streetlight poles. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted the city's request to dismiss ExteNet Systems Inc.'s lawsuit over its rejection of ExteNet's 2019 applications to install five "wireless service facility nodes" on street light poles. The judge rebuffed claims that Cambridge's Pole and Conduit Commission violated the Telecommunications Act and Federal Communications Commission orders, specifically allegations that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS