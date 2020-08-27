F1 Team Administrators Sued By Losing Bidder Over Sale

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 6:39 PM BST) -- A Russian potash fertilizer producer is suing the administrators of the Force India Formula One Team for millions of pounds in damages claiming they instigated a flawed sales process which ignored the company's higher bid for the business. PJSC Uralkali claims that its offer for Force India received prejudicial and unequal treatment when the racing team went up on the auction block amid previous owner Vijay Mallya's mounting legal troubles, according to newly amended particulars of the claim filed at the High Court on Tuesday. Uralkali, which is led by billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, was one of the failed bidders who attempted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS