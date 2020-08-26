Pa. Chief Justice Faces Probe After Ex-PSU GC's Bias Claims

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's chief justice confirmed Wednesday that he is facing a disciplinary investigation following reports that he asked a judge to help build a disciplinary case against then-Penn State University general counsel Cynthia Baldwin in retaliation for what the chief justice allegedly called a "minority agenda" she pursued during her tenure on the state's high court years earlier. A Pennsylvania Supreme Court spokeswoman said that Chief Justice Thomas Saylor had received an "informal letter of inquiry" from the state's Judicial Conduct Board on Wednesday morning, and that he would "respond in due course." Justice Saylor did not detail the allegations raised by...

