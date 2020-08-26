4th Circ. Reinstates Facebook Worker's Racial Bias Case

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Facebook facilities technician who says he was denied a promotion because he's Black won a fresh shot at securing damages against the company after the Fourth Circuit found Wednesday that he had enough evidence to win over a jury. The panel revived the race discrimination allegations lodged by Robert Louis Gary, who works for a Facebook data center in North Carolina, pointing to the "despicably graphic" racist statements made by Gary's boss, Wayne Hawkins, about Gary and other Black employees. Hawkins, who has since been fired because of his racist remarks, had a significant role in a committee decision in...

