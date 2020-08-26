Taylor Swift Copyright Accusers Say 'Empire' Doesn't Matter

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift thinks a Ninth Circuit ruling last week on the show "Empire" could help her defeat copyright infringement accusations over "Shake It Off," but the songwriters who are suing her say it should have "no effect" on their case. Aiming to ditch claims that her smash hit stole lyrics from a 2001 track called "Playas Gon' Play," attorneys for Swift pointed Monday to a ruling issued days earlier that cleared Fox of infringement accusations over its drama "Empire." But later on Monday, the songwriters accusing Swift said the recent ruling "should have no effect on the court's disposition." "The disposition...

