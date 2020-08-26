Libra Replaces Departing GC With Former DHS Legal Head

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Three months after being appointed general counsel for the Libra Association, Robert Werner appears to have exited the group and been replaced by a former general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Stevan E. Bunnell rejoined O'Melveny & Myers LLP after leaving the DHS in early 2017, but states on his LinkedIn that he left the firm this month and is now the chief legal officer for the Geneva-based association behind the Libra digital currency. The group publicly announced its appointment of Werner in May, but no longer lists him as a member of the executive team on its website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS