3rd Circ. Urged To Rehear Bid To Boot Judge Off Enviro Case

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman fighting a long-running environmental suit by the government urged the full Third Circuit to review her bid to boot the judge from the case since the jurist's former clerk is prosecuting it, arguing Tuesday that the appeals court never explained its refusal to do so. In a petition for an en banc rehearing, Gizella Pozsgai said a three-judge panel's curt denial of her disqualification motion ignored a question of "exceptional importance" to the public: whether a reasonable person would question U.S. District Judge Anita A. Brody's impropriety if she stayed with the case. Pozsgai, whose Bucks County property...

