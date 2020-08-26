Dems Want Probe Into 'Retaliatory' Firing Of White House Atty

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- House Democrats asked the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General on Wednesday to open an investigation into the firing of a White House attorney who says he faced backlash for raising concerns about various Trump administration actions. Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman filed the complaint with the OIG earlier this month, in which he apparently claims his "retaliatory" firing comes as a result of his "making protected disclosures" about President Donald Trump's 2019 phone call with the Ukranian president, the lawmakers said in a letter to the OIG. Trump's impeachment, which ended Feb. 5 with an acquittal in the Senate,...

