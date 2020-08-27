11th Circ. Says Miami Man Can Fight Deportation For Crime

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit gave hope Wednesday to a Miami man facing deportation for crimes he committed 25 years ago, saying an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals were wrong to retroactively apply more recent law changes to his case. In a published opinion, a three-judge federal appeals panel said Carlos E. Rendon should be able to apply for cancellation of his removal order, pleaded guilty in 1995 to burglary with assault, police battery and resisting arrest. The court said it joins the Second, Fourth and Third Circuits in ruling in immigrants' favor over retroactive application of the Illegal Immigration Reform...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS