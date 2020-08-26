Oakland Can Keep Wells Fargo Loan Bias Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to free Wells Fargo from allegations that it practiced discriminatory lending that cost Oakland millions of dollars in lost property tax revenues, but said the city's claims seeking to bar the bank from issuing predatory home loans need further scrutiny. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a California district court's decision refusing to toss Oakland's claims for lost property tax revenue under the Fair Housing Act. However, the panel reversed the lower court's refusal to toss Oakland's request for an injunction to change Wells Fargo's allegedly predatory lending practices moving forward, telling the...

