Developer Pleads Guilty In $123M First NBC Bank Fraud

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in New Orleans federal court on Wednesday, saying he participated in a $123 million scheme at the now-defunct First NBC Bank. Gary R. Gibbs was charged in early July after prosecutors said he conspired with the bank's president and some employees at the institution to be given more loans to help him make payments on current loans and overdrafts while hiding his dire financial situation from the bank's board. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners have dedicated significant time and resources toward investigating the failure of FNBC, which...

