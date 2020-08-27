B. Braun Medical Hit With ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Costs

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Four former employees of B. Braun Medical Inc. have hit the major medical device manufacturer with a proposed ERISA class action in Pennsylvania federal court alleging the company's 401(k) plan fees were too high. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, accuses Braun of shirking its Employee Retirement Income Security Act-imposed duty to keep its 401(k) plan's fees and investment costs reasonable, wasting millions of dollars of workers' retirement savings on unnecessary payments. "Defendants' mismanagement of the plan, to the detriment of participants and beneficiaries, constitutes a breach of the fiduciary duties of prudence and loyalty," the complaint said. "Their actions were contrary to...

