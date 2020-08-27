Va. Defense Contractor, Employees Indicted On Fraud Charges

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Hampton-based defense contractor, its owner and five employees were charged with being involved in an alleged fraudulent scheme that passed off Chinese-made goods as American-made to fulfill $25 million worth of government contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies over seven years, according to a 32-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Virginia. From 2011 to at least 2018, Iris Kim Inc., also known as I-Tek, owner Beyung S. Kim, 61, of Newport News, and five employees were involved in buying Chinese goods, obscuring their origin and selling them to the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S....

