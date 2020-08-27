Goldman Must Turn Over Info On €13B Arcelor-Mittal Merger

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- A judge in London ordered Goldman Sachs on Thursday to turn over information sought by an asset manager hoping to sue the investment bank for allegedly plotting to undervalue some Arcelor shares in the €13 billion ($15.3 billion) mega-merger that created Arcelor-Mittal. A judge has said in a ruling at the High Court that it is "desirable" that Goldman Sachs International should provide pre-action disclosure to an asset manager hoping to sue the bank. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Deputy Judge Stephen Hofmeyr said in a ruling at the High Court that it is "desirable" for Goldman Sachs International to provide pre-action disclosure to Loches...

