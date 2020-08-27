Nature's Way Ginkgo Pill Buyers Reach $3.4M False Ad Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Nature's Way Products has agreed to pay nearly $3.4 million to end a class action alleging its ginkgo biloba pills don't improve cognitive health as advertised, the parties said in a joint motion for preliminary approval of the deal in California federal court Wednesday. Under the deal, the proposed class — the size of which is redacted — would see an average of between $13 and $18 per Ginkgold or Ginkgold Max unit purchased in California after July 2011 or nationwide after January 2016 from the settlement with Schwabe North America Inc. and its subsidiary Nature's Way, according to the buyers....

