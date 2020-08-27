Alaska Native Boards Not Up For Virus Funds, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A group of federally recognized tribes has pushed back against the federal government's contention that Alaska Native corporations have a right to part of $8 billion in coronavirus relief, telling the D.C. Circuit that the companies' boards of directors aren't on a par with the tribes' governments. The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and other federally recognized tribes are seeking to overturn a lower-court ruling that Alaska Native corporations, known as ANCs, qualify as "Indian tribes" with "recognized governing bodies" eligible for funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. While the government recently argued that Congress clearly...

