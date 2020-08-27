Engineering Firm Says Nigeria Can't Escape $9B Award Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An engineering firm looking to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award against Nigeria told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that sovereign immunity doesn't protect the country from the litigation, saying an argument that the award "no longer exists" is belied by reality. Nigeria told the court earlier this month that the award cannot be enforced by the court since it was set aside in Nigeria and therefore does not legally exist. But in its Wednesday rebuttal, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. — which won the award following a dispute over a nixed natural gas refinery and electricity generating project — said that argument is "flatly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS