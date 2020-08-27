Skadden, Simpson Help Create $5.5B Building Materials Biz

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Builders FirstSource has inked an all-stock acquisition of fellow U.S. building material supplier BMC Stock Holdings that creates a single entity valued at about $5.5 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal built by Skadden and Simpson Thatcher. The agreement sees Dallas, Texas-based Builders FirstSource Inc. picking up Raleigh, North Carolina-headquartered BMC Stock Holdings. Together, the companies will be a "premier supplier of building materials and services" in the U.S., according to a statement. The combined company will feature a market capitalization of roughly $5.5 billion, sales of more than $11 billion, a network of 550 distribution and manufacturing locations, and...

