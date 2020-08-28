Data Co.'s Claims Deleted From Hard Disk Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Seagate Technology will have to rejigger its antitrust claims as part of multidistrict litigation accusing Japanese manufacturers TDK and NHK of illegally conspiring to fix the prices of suspension assemblies used in hard disk drives, after a California federal judge culled the data storage company's claims. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney tossed Seagate Technology LLC's Minnesota antitrust and breach of contract claims against both companies while also nixing federal and California competition claims against TDK Corp. subsidiary Headway Technologies Inc. Seagate will have another chance to amend its allegations in the MDL, where Judge Chesney is still mulling dismissal bids...

