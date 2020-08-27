Judge Suspended For 'Aunt Jemima' Remark About Juror

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has suspended Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark V. Tranquilli without pay pending a disciplinary trial in October over claims he made racist and inappropriate comments, including calling a Black juror "Aunt Jemima." The special court on Wednesday granted the Judicial Conduct Board's request that Judge Tranquilli, who was barred from hearing cases shortly after allegations of his comments became public, be suspended without pay. The court set an expedited schedule for his trial on charges that he violated the code of judicial conduct. "It is hereby ordered that Judge Mark V. Tranquilli...

