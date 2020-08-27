CIT Orders Commerce To Reconsider Duties On Door Parts

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must reevaluate import duties on aluminum components in assembled door thresholds arriving from China following a pair of rulings issued Thursday at the U.S. Court of International Trade. Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu handed victories to Worldwide Door Components Inc. and Columbia Aluminum Products LLC, ordering Commerce to circle back on scope rulings that concluded that thresholds — the part of a door system that sits flush with the floor within the doorframe — containing aluminum extrusion parts should be subject to aluminum extrusion anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders. "Simply stated, a good that contains an...

