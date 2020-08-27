Ex-Yukos Investors Want $50B Russia Award Fight Unpaused

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. trying to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia argued in D.C. federal court on Wednesday that debates within the European Union over the interpretation of an underlying treaty don't impede their ability to collect the judgment. Responding to arguments raised by Russia earlier this month relating to the interpretation of the Energy Charter Treaty by non-EU courts, the investors told the court that debates among ECT signatory nations over the treaty's modernization have no bearing on whether they can begin collecting their money. Russia, which is asking the D.C. federal court to keep...

