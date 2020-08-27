Fed. Circ. Affirms Foundation Patents Weren't Infringed

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld two decisions out of California federal court that construction companies didn't infringe a pair of foundation pile patents. In a precedential opinion, the three-judge panel upheld the claim construction U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford used when granting summary judgment of noninfringement to Foundation Constructors. The court then separately upheld a ruling that Aldridge Construction and others didn't infringe the same patents, citing its newly created precedent. The ED2M/ED3 pile tip, as annotated by Substructure's expert. (Court documents) The patents cover foundation piles or tips, which are "tubular structures placed into the ground to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS