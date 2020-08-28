NIGC Reduces St. Croix Chippewa Fines Over Casino Funds

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government says it has reached a settlement agreement with the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin that reduces an initial $5.5 million fine against the tribe for hundreds of alleged violations of gaming regulations, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and the tribe's own gaming ordinance. National Indian Gaming Commission Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer has agreed to reduce the total fine to $4.5 million in light of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $3.5 million of the reduced fine can be forgiven now that the tribe has conceded the 527 violations listed in the commission's notice of violations...

