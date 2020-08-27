Fla. High Court Says Gov. Violated Law With New Justice Pick

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority by appointing Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the high court despite her ineligibility to serve until September, but the justices said they could not grant the remedy sought in a state lawmaker's challenge. The Florida Supreme Court sided with a lawmaker who said Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the state constitution in his selection of a new justice, but the court said it couldn't order a replacement appointment from a new list of nominees. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) In a 5-0 decision, the Supreme Court agreed with...

