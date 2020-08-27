FAA Worker Says Leadership 'Openly Humiliated' Her

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A high-level female manager at the Federal Aviation Administration says she was forced out of her position by colleagues who were angry that she filed a sex discrimination complaint against an agency leader, according to her lawsuit filed in Minnesota federal court Thursday. Dawn Ingraham, who boasted a decorated three-decade career with the FAA, alleges a yearslong campaign of sex-based harassment and retaliation after she reported what she said was sexist and unfair criticism in December 2016 from Tim Arel, the agency's vice president of air traffic services, according to the suit against the U.S. Department of Transportation. Ingraham demanded damages...

