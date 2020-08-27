High Court's 'Bostock' Namesake Gets Gay Bias Suit Revived

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The former Georgia municipal worker behind behind the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that federal law shields gay and transgender workers from job discrimination will have his day in court after the Eleventh Circuit revived his unfair firing suit Thursday. A three-judge panel reversed its May 2018 ruling affirming Gerald Lynn Bostock's loss on claims he was fired for taking part in a gay softball league, citing the high court's June ruling that Title VII's ban on sex-based bias covers LGBTQ workers in the case known as Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga. "The Supreme Court held that, under the 'plain terms' of...

