Iancu Says Congress May Be Up For Patent Eligibility Reform

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said Tuesday that Congress has an appetite for reforming Section 101 of the Patent Act and that he has concerns about the risk of courts viewing inventions as patent-ineligible laws of nature after the Federal Circuit invalidated part of a car driveshaft patent. "I do think that there is an appetite on Capitol Hill to potentially do something on Section 101," said U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu. The USPTO is on its way to ensuring greater predictability in determining patent eligibility, and courts could see eye-to-eye on Section 101 if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS