CFPB Won't Nix Doc Demand For Credit Repair Software Co.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered a provider of credit repair software to comply with one of the agency's administrative subpoenas, rejecting the company's argument that it sits outside the agency's jurisdiction and therefore doesn't have to play ball. In an Aug. 13 decision released publicly this week, CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger denied a petition from the California-based Daniel A. Rosen Inc., which does business as Credit Repair Cloud, to set aside an April civil investigative demand that the company criticized as a "by-product of the bureau's newfound hostility toward the credit repair industry generally." Credit Repair...

