Ex-UAW Prez Charged With Conspiring To Steal Union Dues

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Michigan charged former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams with conspiring to embezzle union funds Thursday, making him the 15th person to be charged in connection with the government's sprawling investigation into corruption and bribery at UAW. Former UAW President Dennis Williams, shown here in July 2015, was charged with conspiring to embezzle union funds Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Williams, 67, allegedly conspired to steal members' union dues with his successor, former UAW President Gary Jones, former executive board member Vance Pearson, regional official Edward "Nick" Robinson, and three other unnamed officials, according to the one-count criminal information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS