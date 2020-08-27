Ellenoff Grossman Steers Cantor-Backed SPAC's $500M Debut

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Cantor Fitzgerald-backed special purpose acquisition company started trading Thursday after raising $500 million in a downsized initial public offering steered by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II's units started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CFIIU, opening at their IPO price of $10 apiece. CF Finance II sold 50 million units in its offering, raising $500 million, slightly less than its original plan to sell 52.5 million shares, U.S. Securities and Exchange filings show. The SPAC said it could raise more funds if the offering's underwriter uses its 45-day option to purchase up...

