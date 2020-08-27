Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Says Veteran's Misconduct Bars Benefits For Widow

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected an Army widow's claim for veterans benefits after her husband's death, saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had correctly determined that his discharge for willful misconduct made her ineligible.

A VA regulation holding that a discharge for "willful and persistent misconduct" is a discharge under "dishonorable conditions," therefore blocking widow Diana Garvey from claiming post-death veterans benefits, is a reasonable interpretation of the statute underlying the agency's benefits scheme, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel in a precedential decision.

"The 'willful and persistent misconduct' bar is consistent with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!