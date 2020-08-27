Fed. Circ. Says Veteran's Misconduct Bars Benefits For Widow

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected an Army widow's claim for veterans benefits after her husband's death, saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had correctly determined that his discharge for willful misconduct made her ineligible. A VA regulation holding that a discharge for "willful and persistent misconduct" is a discharge under "dishonorable conditions," therefore blocking widow Diana Garvey from claiming post-death veterans benefits, is a reasonable interpretation of the statute underlying the agency's benefits scheme, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel in a precedential decision. "The 'willful and persistent misconduct' bar is consistent with the...

