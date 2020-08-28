Tribes, LGBTQ+ Groups Sue HHS Over Foster Child Data Rule

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Tribes and advocacy groups have asked a California federal court to strike down a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data collection rule for foster care and adoption programs, saying the Trump administration didn't justify its decision not to seek "irreplaceable" data to help Native and LGBTQ+ youth. In their complaint Thursday, California Tribal Families Coalition, the Yurok Tribe, the Cherokee Nation, Facing Foster Care in Alaska, Ark of Freedom Alliance, Ruth Ellis Center and True Colors Inc. slammed HHS' May rule, which eliminated certain requirements from an Obama-era rule. The earlier measure required that welfare agencies obtain voluntarily reported...

