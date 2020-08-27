Neiman Files $60M Suit Alleging Bid Meddling By Creditor

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus has filed a Chapter 11 adversary suit seeking as much as $60 million from unsecured creditor Marble Ridge Capital for its alleged attempt to scare away a rival bidder for the company's MyTheresa e-commerce assets. In the adversary action filed late Wednesday, Neiman Marcus says it will also be asking the court to downgrade the priority of Marble Ridge's bankruptcy claims and require Marble Ridge to set up a $55 million escrow account to ensure enough funds are left over from the investment firm's pending wind-down to pay for the damage Neiman alleges was done to Marble...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS