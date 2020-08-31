Top Whistleblower Bounties At Stake As SEC Preps Rule Vote

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will vote Wednesday to finalize a rule that could give the agency leeway to cut the size of the largest whistleblower awards, a move that critics say will discourage individuals with the most valuable tips from coming forward. The SEC has recently paid out some of its largest and most head-turning whistleblower awards, including a record-setting $50 million payout in June and a $37 million award in March, which whistleblower proponents say encourage would-be tipsters to speak out. But under the rule proposed in July 2018, the agency would have discretion to adjust downward the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS