Building Manager's Insurer Must Cover $2M Punitive Award

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday affirmed that Interstate Fire & Casualty Co. must cover a nearly $2 million punitive damages award against an apartment building manager in a former tenant's suit over carbon monoxide poisoning, agreeing with a lower court that the insurer waited too long to invoke a policy exclusion for punitive damages. A panel of the appellate court pointed out that Interstate had initially agreed to unconditionally defend Apartment Management Consultants LLC in the underlying injury suit brought by Amber Lompe, who was formerly a tenant at an AMC-managed building in Casper, Wyoming. It wasn't until 11 days before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS