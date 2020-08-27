Lyft Tells Ill. Court State's Ride-Hailing Law Is Rational

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Thursday pushed Lyft to address why a state law regulating ride-hailing companies doesn't give it an unfair advantage if it eliminates "a major source of liability for one company while preserving it for another." The question was posed during oral arguments in a case in which a woman who says she was brutally assaulted by a Lyft driver argues Illinois' Transportation Network Provider Act is unconstitutional special legislation, because it precludes transportation network companies like Lyft and Uber from the elevated duty of care to passengers required of common carriers like taxicabs. But Beth Stewart of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS