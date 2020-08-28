Kilpatrick Townsend Gains Native American Atty In Seattle

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has hired a former Galanda Broadman PLLC attorney for its Native American affairs team in Seattle, saying the enrolled member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma is experienced in a wide range of criminal and civil proceedings. Bree Black Horse, who joined Kilpatrick Townsend on Aug. 24, has represented individual, governmental and corporate clients in tribal, state and federal trial and appellate courts, according to the law firm. She has worked on cases involving civil rights, personal injury, employment, and family and business law, the firm said on Thursday. "I am already working on issues that...

