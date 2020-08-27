GM Hit With Class Action Alleging Camaro Starter Defect

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- General Motors was hit with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Thursday accusing the carmaker of concealing alleged defects in the starters and surrounding heat shields in recent Chevrolet Camaro models that can cause various components to fail. In his 40-page complaint, Delaware resident Chris Talley — who owns a 2016 Camaro that he bought in Maryland — alleges that GM was aware of the issues but actively concealed the existence of the starter defects. He also claims the company used identical defective parts when making repairs during the warranty period, resulting in car owners having to bear the cost when...

