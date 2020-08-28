IP Atty Gets Damages Slashed In Fight With Drug Pump Cos.

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has found that an attorney can't escape all of a judgment against him in a case alleging he breached his duty to former clients in patent litigation over medical infusion pumps, but agreed to cut the damages by more than half. A three-judge panel on Wednesday said that a lower court properly granted about $208,257 in damages to Apex Medical Technologies Inc. and Zone Medical LLC in a case involving their former attorney Norbert Stahl and his firm the Stahl Law Firm, which focuses on intellectual property issues. The panel said that money award was "based on...

