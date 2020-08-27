Full 11th Circ. Won't Review Restoration Of $255M FCA Verdict

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined a request for rehearing en banc from a nursing home manager attempting to undo the appellate court's restoration of a $255 million False Claims Act jury verdict in a Medicare billing suit. In a two-sentence order, the appellate court denied CMC II LLC's bid for the rehearing over a panel's decision in June to restore much of the jury's verdict after finding that whistleblower Angela Ruckh had adequately shown the materiality of the company's Medicare overbilling. The panel found that it was reasonable for the jury to decide that Ruckh's allegations that false claims made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS