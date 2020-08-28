9th Circ. Revives Salvadoran Woman's Asylum Push

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ordered the immigration court appellate board to consider whether Salvadoran women could qualify for asylum protections due to gender-based violence, saying the board incorrectly deemed the proposed social group too large and ignored the question. Under a decade-old ruling, an immigration judge couldn't disregard Kenia Martinez-Mejia's claim for asylum protection just because she argued that Salvadoran women — purportedly half the population of the Latin American country — were a distinct social group subject to persecution, the three-judge panel said in an unpublished Thursday opinion. Martinez-Mejia fled El Salvador twice, seeking to escape an abusive father and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS