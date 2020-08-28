CFAA Covers Ex-Cop's Database Search, Feds Tell High Court

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve an Eleventh Circuit ruling that broadly construed the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to encompass an ex-Georgia police officer's search of a restricted law enforcement database for inappropriate purposes, arguing the statute "unambiguously" covers such conduct. The high court in April agreed to review former Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren's conviction for breaching the 1986 computer crimes law by using police systems to improperly look up what he thought was an exotic dancer's license plate number in exchange for $6,000. Van Buren argued in a July opening brief that the appellate...

