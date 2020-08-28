Ill. Flooring Contractor To Pay $1.4M For Bid-Rigging Scheme

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area commercial flooring contractor agreed to pay more than $1 million and to plead guilty in a long-running conspiracy to rig bids and fix prices for its products and services, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Vortex Commercial Flooring Inc. will pay $1.4 million in fines and restitution for its role in a conspiracy to suppress and eradicate competition by agreeing with other companies and individuals to submit coordinated bids so designated companies would win contracts. Vortex took part in the conspiracy from as early as 2009 until at least mid-2017, according to the DOJ. The felony charge filed against...

