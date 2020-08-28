Calif. City Must Face Challenge To Coal Storage Ban

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A California city can't dodge a challenge to its local ordinance banning the storage of coal and petroleum coke at an industrial shipping port in the Bay Area, despite its claims that the ban is a reasonable effort to protect public health, a federal judge has ruled. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers largely denied the City of Richmond's efforts to dismiss the suit filed against it by Levin Enterprises Inc. and its subsidiaries that operate the port and marine terminal in the city and a railroad that transports coal between interstate rail lines and the Levin terminal, as...

