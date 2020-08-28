Seattle Bashes Bayer's $820M PCB Deal As A 'Pittance'

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The city of Seattle has renewed its efforts to halt an $820 million settlement Bayer AG had reached with various local governments over Monsanto's alleged contamination of waterways, saying the deal could block Seattle and others from receiving funds in other litigation against the company. The city said in an objection filed in California federal court Thursday that the proposed settlement is a gift to Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, because it will allow them to close the books on "enormous liability" stemming from Monsanto's production and sale of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. "The proposed settlement, in the city's view,...

