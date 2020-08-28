WTO Dispute Roundup: EU Pleads To Ground Aircraft Fight

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest look at the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the European Union makes a renewed push to settle a long-running aircraft fight, a new panel is formed to weigh steel duties, and the U.S. and China try to squash a farm subsidy dispute. Back to the Aircraft Negotiating Table? Friday's meeting saw both the U.S. and EU express a willingness to hold new negotiations to end a heated dispute over aircraft subsidies that has persisted in Geneva for nearly 16 years. The EU reiterated its claims that it has complied with the latest WTO ruling that faulted its...

